Ultra (UOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $774,830.04

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $49.73 million and approximately $774,830.04 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,902.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.14 or 0.00788118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00121478 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00026703 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14668456 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $770,473.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

