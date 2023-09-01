WINkLink Reaches Market Cap of $59.15 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $59.15 million and approximately $23.84 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00006231 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $28,107,529.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

