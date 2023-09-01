Ribbon Finance One Day Volume Reaches $282,959.19 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $66.35 million and approximately $282,959.19 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

