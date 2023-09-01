ELIS Price Hits $0.0424 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $16.05 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014940 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,888.07 or 0.99943282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04238223 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

