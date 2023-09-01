Aviva PLC Sells 63,725 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,725 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 126.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 127.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.3% in the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 9,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.6% in the first quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.0 %

AMAT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.82. 328,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $154.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.