Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Target were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 511.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

TGT opened at $127.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

