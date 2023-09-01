Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $369,091,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 459.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $80.32. 419,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,330. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

