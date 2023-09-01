Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Corteva worth $68,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

CTVA traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 655,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,381. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

