Sei Investments Co. Buys 38,736 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.85% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $63,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $149,497,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after buying an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,193,000 after purchasing an additional 434,479 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. 928,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

