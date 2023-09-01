Sei Investments Co. Sells 91,694 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.51% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $67,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.30. 215,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,120.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,267 shares of company stock worth $9,409,480. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

