Sei Investments Co. Has $70.67 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.43. 2,573,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,938,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

