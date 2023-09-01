Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Equity Residential worth $72,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,579. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $77.92.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

View Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.