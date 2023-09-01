Sei Investments Co. Sells 48,827 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,827 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Hologic worth $76,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 289,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,288. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

