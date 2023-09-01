McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 302.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,971 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,898 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $75,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,461 shares of company stock worth $5,062,814. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.28. The stock had a trading volume of 512,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.05. The company has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.