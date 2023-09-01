Sei Investments Co. Buys 92,190 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $88,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 1,117,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $132.26. 264,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

Read Our Latest Report on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.