Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv worth $81,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 14.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $122.61. 479,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,553. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.88. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

