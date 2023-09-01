Sei Investments Co. Acquires 101,455 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $83,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 128,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,055,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 243.5% in the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 426,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

TXN traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,952. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

