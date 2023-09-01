Sei Investments Co. Buys 66,897 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $101,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $207.66. 73,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.63. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

