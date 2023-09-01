Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of FOX Call Options (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 8,281 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,434 call options.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $7,054,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $719,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,172,000 after buying an additional 137,211 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,396. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.55%.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.