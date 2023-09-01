FCA Corp TX Cuts Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its holdings in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 19.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.12. 3,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,973. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a P/E ratio of -151.25 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at RGC Resources

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $45,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $26,681.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $45,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,316.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,920 shares of company stock worth $109,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

