Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $93,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 124.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,348,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,791 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $5.95 on Friday, reaching $416.89. 356,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.88 and a 200-day moving average of $399.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

