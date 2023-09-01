National Pension Service Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $36,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 675,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,250,000 after buying an additional 45,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $198.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.48. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

