National Pension Service Purchases 32,921 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 695,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $43,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.20 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

