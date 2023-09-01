Wellington Management Group LLP Has $423.57 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,779,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,029,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $423,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.