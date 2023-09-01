Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,607 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 248,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,186,000 after buying an additional 125,389 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,049.4% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 46.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 325,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after purchasing an additional 137,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $126.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.89. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

