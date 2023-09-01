Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 433,351 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,029,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 433,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.23% of Shell worth $462,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $288,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $262,275,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $63.69.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

