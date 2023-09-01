SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $237.93 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.67. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

