Pearl River Capital LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. 19,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Concentrix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.