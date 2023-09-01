Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 37,483 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,483 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. 391,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

