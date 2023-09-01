Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,898,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after acquiring an additional 578,585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.3 %

YOU traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 135,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,908. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.32. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.46%.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $656,192.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,449,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

