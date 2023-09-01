Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1,384.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

Synopsys stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,327. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.93 and a 200 day moving average of $406.82.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,096 shares of company stock valued at $57,353,229. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

