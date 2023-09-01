Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,882 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. 57,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $469.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.51 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,016,078.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,101,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,016,078.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,101,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,474 shares of company stock worth $1,556,888 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

