Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,108 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total transaction of $303,039.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.92. 28,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.72. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

