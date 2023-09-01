Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 2,170 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 85.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMR. TD Cowen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total transaction of $3,971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $8.51 on Friday, reaching $211.35. 93,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,889. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.86 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. The company had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $30.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

