Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 9.6% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $4,756,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,910,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,135,916.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

