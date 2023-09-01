Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $675,000 Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after buying an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,984,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after buying an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 1,348.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,044,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 972,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth about $12,070,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

