16,660 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,486,499.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,795,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,192,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,486,499.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,627,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,962,550 and sold 359,959 shares valued at $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 284,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,981. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

