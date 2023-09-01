Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 18,783 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Xerox by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 172,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 53,560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 161,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -58.14%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

