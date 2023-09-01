Jet Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $135,436.89 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $135,436.89 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00670968 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $78,171.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

