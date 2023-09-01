MVL Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. MVL has a market cap of $66.79 million and $778,697.30 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

