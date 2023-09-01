STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.43 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $82.43 million and $1.89 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,933.27 or 1.00064424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04236629 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,015,193.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.