SKALE Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.16 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. SKALE Network has a market cap of $100.16 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,699,519,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

