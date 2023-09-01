Contrasting Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) and Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF)

Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and Emeren Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Advantagewon Oil alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group $70.65 million 2.73 -$4.67 million $0.12 26.67

Advantagewon Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emeren Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.9% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group 8.15% 1.29% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantagewon Oil and Emeren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Emeren Group has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.81%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Advantagewon Oil on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantagewon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Advantagewon Oil Corporation provides energy solutions in Canada. It also offers mobility and EVs related solutions. Advantagewon Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantagewon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantagewon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.