Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 3,188 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 154,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $103.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

