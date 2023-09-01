Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,415,178 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415,178 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Fluor worth $445,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fluor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of FLR opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.48 and a beta of 2.28. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

