Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,385,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,678 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $471,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average of $108.59. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

