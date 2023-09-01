American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

NYSE:AEO opened at $17.08 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.