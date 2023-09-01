Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.10-$25.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.13 billion.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $415.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $545.13.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile



Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

