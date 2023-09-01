Robert W. Baird Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $455.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.62.

Shares of LULU opened at $381.26 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.06 and a 200 day moving average of $358.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

