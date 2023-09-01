Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.657 per share by the bank on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of CM stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

